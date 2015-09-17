BRIEF-China Merchants Property to be acquired by China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone

Sept 17 (Reuters) - China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd

* Says to be acquired by China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings via share swap at 38.1 yuan per A-share, HK$36.61 per B-share

* Says China Merchants Shekou aims to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.36 billion) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says trading of shares to remain suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YfTbs7; bit.ly/1YfTiEd; bit.ly/1UYJmQi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)