FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -Q1 parent results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 18, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Sept 18 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 May 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 37.57 36.61

(+2.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 11.14 10.26

(+8.5 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 11.22 10.29

(+9.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) Net 7.48 6.64

+12.6 pct +16.5 pct EPS 58.79 yen 52.23 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 58.69 yen 52.19 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 95.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.