REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Sept 18 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 May 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 37.57 36.61
(+2.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 11.14 10.26
(+8.5 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 11.22 10.29
(+9.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) Net 7.48 6.64
+12.6 pct +16.5 pct EPS 58.79 yen 52.23 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 58.69 yen 52.19 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 95.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan is a unit of U.S. computer software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL.O.