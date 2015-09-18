REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Sept 18 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Aug 31, 2015 Aug 31, 2014 May 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 37.57 36.61

(+2.6 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 11.14 10.26

(+8.5 pct) (+9.0 pct) Recurring 11.22 10.29

(+9.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) Net 7.48 6.64