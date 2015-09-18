FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UK life insurers: in red after HSBC cuts TPs
#Hot Stocks
September 18, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK life insurers: in red after HSBC cuts TPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK life insurers all in the red as heavyweight HSBC carries out widespread TP cuts

** However says recent underperformance -- due to concerns on Solvency II and macro volatility -- leaves attractive opportunities given valuation, growth and yields

** TP slashes follow soon after Deutsche Bank cautions that increased market volatility another warning bell on sector already seeing weakening earnings and dividend momentum

** Brokerage HSBC cuts Standard Life to 485p from 500p, Aviva to 540p from 600p & keeps hold rating on both

** Also reduces Phoenix Group Holdings to 880p from 893p & Legal & General to 315p from 320p

** Standard Life top loser on index, down c.2 pct & Aviva falls 1.7 pct, while L&G & Phoenix Group slip 1 pct & 0.5 pct respectively

** Aviva top volume mover on FTSE’s bluechip index, with more than 3/4th of daily avg volume traded through in 2 hrs post bell (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
