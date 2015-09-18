BUZZ-European property stocks: stay in favour after no rate hike

** UK and German property stocks among top performers in Europe after US Federal Reserve votes to hold U.S. interest rates

** British Land Co up 1.5 pct, 3rd top FTSE-100 gainer & Land Securities rises 1.4 pct, 4th top gainer, Hammerson also among top risers, up 0.5 pct

** German counterparts also among top risers: LEG Immobilien up 1.5 pct, Deutsche Wohnen up 1.2 pct, Vonovia up 0.6 pct

** UK Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (REITs) also boosted by study, based on views of 25 leading managers and advisers, that shows a hike in forecasts for returns on offices this year

** Trader points to UK Consensus Forecasts study by the Investment Property Forum, where group says confidence up over summer & nationally offices now expected to offer returns of 18 pct -- massively ahead of the 14 pct predicted earlier