Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says to invest 140.03 million yuan ($22.01 million) in big data firm Changxin Changzhong for 53.66 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mv9j5t

($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)