Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* India’s Sun Pharma says Strides Arcolab acquires CNS (central nervous system) divisions of erstwhile Ranbaxy

* Sun Pharma says agreement involves transfer of two marketing divisions along with employees to Strides for 1.65 billion rupees($25 million) Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1iX6TQl Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8582 Indian rupees)