FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China investigates head of a regional bank
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

China investigates head of a regional bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sep 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Bank of Dalian Co. Ltd, one of the country’s smaller regional lenders, is being investigated for suspected graft, the ruling Communist Party anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday, as it conducts a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Wang Jinping, president of the bank, is suspected of “serious breaches in discipline”, the usual euphemism for graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Sunday on its web site (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

It did not give any details.

Bank of Dalian based in the northeast port city of Dalian, was set up in 1998 and was re-named in 2007 from former Dalian City Commercial Bank and now has branches in cities including Tianjin and Beijing, according to its website (www.bankofdl.com).

Reuters was not able to reach Wang for comment. A bank official who answered the telephone said he was not able to comment.

Niu Shuping and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.