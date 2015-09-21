FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding plans to acquire Sanya Luhuitou Park via cash, share issue
September 21, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding plans to acquire Sanya Luhuitou Park via cash, share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Luhuitou Park in Sanya, Hainan province, for about 5.8 billion yuan ($910.96 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 5.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, and controlling shareholder Zhonghong Zhuoye Group plans to invest up to 3.0 billion yuan by subscribing its shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OoDEmq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3669 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

