BUZZ-Wolseley: CS cherry-picks co from among European stocks

** Wolseley up more than 1 pct in strong volumes, 4th top FTSE bluechip gainer & top gainer among peers on E300 industrial goods and services index

** Credit Suisse (CS) adds the British plumbing supplies co to its European Global Focus list; move hot on the heels of a bullish take on stock by Citi

** CS says sees multi-year growth opportunity in the United States, where co has shows impressive operational performance & margin expansion

** Co in June says on track to meet analysts’ FY expectations, pinning hopes on strong growth in its largest market, the United States

** CS says out performance of co against sector & index over last 3 yrs can be maintained; Wolseley up 12.21 pct YTD vs c.6 pct fall in industrial peers index & 7 pct drop in the FTSE-100 index

** Brokerage maintains “outperform” rating & raises TP to 4900p from 4400p compared with analysts’ median of 4450p, according to Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)