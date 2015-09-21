FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Rotork: breaches 3 1/2-year low on brokerage downgrades
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 21, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Rotork: breaches 3 1/2-year low on brokerage downgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Valve-control systems maker falls c.7 pct, breaches 3 1/2-year of 174.1p and one of the top losers on FTSE-250 midcap index

** Exane BNP Paribas cuts TP by 20 pct to 160p; rating “underperform” while JP Morgan cuts TP to 180p from 245p; reduces rating to “neutral.”

** Last week co issued a profit warning due to project deferrals and cancellations, and “particularly weak” trading in August.

** “It is clear that end market challenges are having a greater impact on the group than we expected,” JP Morgan says.

** Rotork top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering Index , which is down 0.6 pct.

** Weak relative performance vs engineering index YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.