BUZZ-French Connection: H1 trading disappoints
#Hot Stocks
September 21, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-French Connection: H1 trading disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Fashion retailer falls 7 pct after weak H1 results.

** Stock hit a low of 26p, nearing 2 1/2 year low of 24.25p

** London-based firm posts loss before tax of 7.9 mln stg, citing disappointing performance of the Spring 15 collection.

** UK/Europe retail like-for-like sale down 10.7 pct

** Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raises their FY16 pre-tax loss forecast to 4.5 mln stg from 3.5 mln stg and do not expect the company to break-even until FY18

** More than three quarters of 30-day average volume already gone through

