BUZZ-SSE: brokerage says to outperform among European utilities
September 21, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-SSE: brokerage says to outperform among European utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** SSE, one of Britain’s top six energy suppliers, up c.2 pct in strong volumes, top gainer on a negative E300 utilities index & 5th top gainer on FTSE’s bluechip index

** Macquarie Research, a four-star analyst on SSE, says co will be among stocks that outperform the European utilities sector & upgrades to “outperform” from “neutral” with a TP hike to 1600p from 1550p

** 8 of 19 brokerages rate stock “buy” or higher, 5 “hold” and 6 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1587p, according to Reuters data

** Peers Enel (up 1.85 pct), E.ON (up 1.5) and EVN (down marginally) also scheduled to outperform sector, Macquarie says

** Brokerage says cos growth in power distribution & their generation capacity is mostly flexible, offering a range of balancing and capacity payment services

** SSE, down 12 pct YTD vs c.14 pct loss across utilities index, on track for sharpest gain in 3 weeks (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

