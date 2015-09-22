FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-AG Barr: falls on profit warning; looks oversold
September 22, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-AG Barr: falls on profit warning; looks oversold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Soft drinks group falls c.4 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE-250 midcap index after FY profit warning

** Analysts at Investec Securities trims their 2015-16 profit forecast to 41 mln stg from 44.9 mln stg

** Co expects the business to return to growth in 2016 as it benefits from prior investment

** “Market conditions across the first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so,” CEO Roger White says

** Shares top faller on FTSE 350 Beverages Index with one-third of its avg 5-day volume having gone through in the first half hour of trade

** Stock pushing against oversold with 14-day RSI at 34.5 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

