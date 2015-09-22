BUZZ-UK mining cos slammed as EM growth scare grips stocks again

** Shares in UK-listed mining cos Anglo-American and Glencore down more than 8 pct, among top losers on the FTSE 100 as well as across top European stocks.

** Broker Credit Suisse takes a grim view of sector’s prospects, says challenging to find floor on commodity prices till China demand and EM currencies stabilize

** Bellwethers Rio and BHP down about 3.5 pct

** CS cuts TP of Rio Tinto to 2500p from 2800p; downgrades Anglo to Neutral from Outperform; Antofagasta reduced to Underperform from Neutral with TP moved to 510p from 640p

** CS downgrades Vedanta Resources to Underperform from Neutral, TP at 430p from 690p; cuts TP of BHP Billiton to 1250p from 1350p; Randgold Resources TP cut to 4040p from 4270p

** Glencore TP reduced to 175p from 235p, citing co suffered a complete loss of confidence from investors following the recent dividend cut and equity placing

** The rout in commodity prices is putting pressure on credit ratings and dividends across the mining sector, prompting reductions in capex, operational costs and jobs

** Sector has lagged recent bounce in oil names: STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 25 pct YTD v 8 pct fall for Stoxx 600 Oil and Gas index

** Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange sank 1.79 percent to end the day at 383.5 yuan ($60.17) a tonne (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)