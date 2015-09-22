FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK capital goods cos: Jefferies cuts sink sector
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 22, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK capital goods cos: Jefferies cuts sink sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** UK capital goods stocks on the backfoot, amongst the top FTSE-250 midcap fallers after Jefferies downgrade

** Aircraft parts maker Senior slumps 6 pct, as Jefferies cuts PT on stock to 310p from 320p, keeps “buy” rating

** Also cuts Oxford Instruments to Underperform, cuts PT to 535p; IMI reduced to Hold, cuts PT to 1150p; downgrades Rotork to Underperform, PT reduced to 155p; reduces Essentra’s PT to 1025p.

** Brokerage says China and Oil & Gas are problems for most of the UK industrials, either directly or indirectly

** Spirax-Sarco’s TP reduced to 2975p; PT of Weir Group cut to 1210p; Bodycote PT lowered to 700p while Morgan Advanced PT cut to 330p.

** Jefferies reckons UK capital goods current low growth environment is set to remain, and lowered 2H15/FY16 growth assumptions

** Bodycote top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering Index, while Morgan Advanced biggest drag on FTSE 350 Electronic and Electrical Equipment Index

** FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering index has underperformed FTSE-100 index YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.