BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC guides Q3 revenue up, but tips Q4 to decline sequentially

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says Q3 revenue to be between T$211 billion and T$213 billion, higher than previously guided

* Says higher revenue due to favorable U.S. dollar exchange rate to the Taiwan dollar

* Says it maintains Q3 gross and operating profit margin guidances given in July

* Previous guidance for Q3 gross margin is between 47 pct and 49 pct, operating profit margin 36.5 pct and 38.5 pct

* Says Q4 revenue to be between T$198 billion and T$204 billion, a sequential decline

* Says Q4 profit margin rates to be similar to Q3 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1grCI2q] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)