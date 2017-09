Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd

* Says in deal with media firm Yunji, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific PTE LTD on reality show project with investment at 75 million yuan ($11.75 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LvZWB9

