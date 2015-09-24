BUZZ-Lloyds: bumps up on Telegraph report

** Lloyds shares up c.2 pct, one of the top FTSE-100 risers

** Traders say Telegraph story is moving the bank shares higher

** The Telegraph reports Alex Wright, a fund manager at Fidelity, expects Lloyds to become a dividend giant within two years. (bit.ly/1VapOIS)

** Wright expects the yield to be 4.5 pct next year, based on the current share price, and a whopping 7 pct in 2017, Telegraph reports.

** Stock has gross dividend yield of 2.28 pct compared to Barclays’ 2.91 pct and that of HSBC at 7.28 pct

** Lloyds most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with almost 15 pct of its 90-day daily avg volume having gone through

** Stock down 2 pct this year vs a 13 percent fall for the FTSE350 banking index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)