FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starbucks to raise wages for UK employees- FT
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 2:48 AM / 2 years ago

Starbucks to raise wages for UK employees- FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp, the world’s biggest coffee chain, promised to raise the average wage for its UK staff to just under 8 pounds ($12.18) an hour from November regardless of age, the Financial Times reported.

Starbucks will also offer interest free loans to help staff pay deposits on their housing, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1iP8Z5g)

British Finance minister George Osborne had made a surprise announcement in July that a new compulsory National Living Wage for workers aged over 25 would be introduced in April. The new wage rate would be set at 7.20 pounds an hour.

Starbucks’s announcement comes a week after German-owned discount supermarket Lidl said it would increase pay for thousands of its staff in Britain by at least 12 percent.

Starbucks could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.6570 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.