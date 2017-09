Sept 25 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says China Everbright Group has agreed to take part in company’s share private placement by buying 4 billion H-shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Sept 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lawimi; bit.ly/1Oy5zAA

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)