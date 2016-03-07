REFILE-TABLE-People -2015/16 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Mar 4 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Jan 20, 2016 Jan 20, 2015 Apr 20, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.66 3.53 1.11

(+32.2 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+20.0 pct) Operating 611 mln 316 mln 145 mln

(+93.2 pct) (+153.7 pct) (+28.2 pct) Recurring 611 mln 330 mln 145 mln

(+85.2 pct) (+66.6 pct) (+27.6 pct) Net 390 mln 202 mln 92 mln