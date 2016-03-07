REFILE-TABLE-People -2015/16 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Mar 4 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Jan 20, 2016 Jan 20, 2015 Apr 20, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.66 3.53 1.11
(+32.2 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+20.0 pct) Operating 611 mln 316 mln 145 mln
(+93.2 pct) (+153.7 pct) (+28.2 pct) Recurring 611 mln 330 mln 145 mln
(+85.2 pct) (+66.6 pct) (+27.6 pct) Net 390 mln 202 mln 92 mln
+93.5 pct +65.8 pct +29.2 pct EPS 89.17 yen 46.08 yen 21.14 yen Ann Div 85.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 85.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - People Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7865.T