BUZZ-Premier Oil: top of Stoxx small market on tie-up talks news

** Oil producer Premier Oil up 17 pct & top gainer on Stoxx small-cap market

** Co leading talks with other North Sea oil companies to merge substantial parts of ops, including procurement, logistics & finance departments, the Financial Times says (on.ft.com/1YjT25I)

** The paper quotes CEO as saying co in early stage talks over shared rigs, logistics, back offices

** More than 40 pct of 30-day avg vol through in first 30 mins

** Co last month reports wider 2015 pretax loss & takes $583.5 mln non-cash post-tax impairment charge, amid one of the worst oil price rout sector has seen

** Upto Friday’s close, stock down 70 pct y/y, giving it market cap of c.228 mln stg as per Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)