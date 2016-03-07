FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Premier Oil: top of Stoxx small market on tie-up talks news
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 7, 2016 / 8:37 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Premier Oil: top of Stoxx small market on tie-up talks news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Oil producer Premier Oil up 17 pct & top gainer on Stoxx small-cap market

** Co leading talks with other North Sea oil companies to merge substantial parts of ops, including procurement, logistics & finance departments, the Financial Times says (on.ft.com/1YjT25I)

** The paper quotes CEO as saying co in early stage talks over shared rigs, logistics, back offices

** More than 40 pct of 30-day avg vol through in first 30 mins

** Co last month reports wider 2015 pretax loss & takes $583.5 mln non-cash post-tax impairment charge, amid one of the worst oil price rout sector has seen

** Upto Friday’s close, stock down 70 pct y/y, giving it market cap of c.228 mln stg as per Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.