March 8 (Reuters) - Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd

* Says 55.0 million shares, representing 3.84 percent of total issued share capital, held by shareholder Hunan Qianxilong Investment Development Ltd have been frozen by Hunan court from February 18, 2016 to February 17, 2019

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p45cmV

