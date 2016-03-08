FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Erawan Group aims for 15 pct revenue growth this year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Erawan Group aims for 15 pct revenue growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 8 (Reuters) - Thai Erawan Group Pcl’s executive said in a briefing to investors:

* Group aims for 15 percent revenue growth this year

* Projects average hotel occupancy rate of 80 percent in 2016, up 7 percent from a year earlier

* Expects occupancy rate in the first quarter to rise to 83 percent versus 77 percent in the same period last year

* Plans to invest 10 billion baht ($282.41 million) during 2016-2020, with 2 billion baht per year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.4100 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)

