March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd has increased stake in Baoxin Auto Group to 75.05 percent from 53.58 percent at average HK$5.99 ($0.7712) per share on March 2

Source text: bit.ly/1QE0bwg

