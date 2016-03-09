FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Minor Inter to spend $1.13 bln during 2016-2020
March 9, 2016 / 3:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Minor Inter to spend $1.13 bln during 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Minor International Pcl

* Aims to invest 40 billion baht ($1.13 billion) over the next five years on expanding its hotel and fast-food chain businesses, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, says during an earnings presentation

* Aims for net profit growth of at least 15 to 20 percent a year during 2016-2020

* Says revenue from overseas operations will rise to 50 percent of total by 2020 from 45 percent now Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)

