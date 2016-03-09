BUZZ-G4S: worst day in c.3 yrs as it ups UK govt contract provision

** G4S -11 pct, 2nd top FTSE midcap loser & heading towards worst day since May 2013 as co takes additional 65 mln stg results charge on onerous British government contracts

** 60% of co’s 90-day daily avg volume through in first hour

** The world’s largest security co says plans to sell more of its businesses over next 2 yrs

** Co selling weak businesses as it attempts to recover from contract problems in Britain

** Stock down 28 pct y/y vs 4 pct on wider midcap index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)