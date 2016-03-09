BUZZ-SIG: returns recent gains after bland FY, outlook concerns

** Building products distributor SIG Plc -7 pct in strong vols, 3rd top loser on Stoxx small market & heading towards its worst day since its results warning in Oct

** Co says expects to “make progress” in 2016 after in-line results, but analysts show concern that results lack enough to indicate that’s possible

** Numis Securities analyst Howard Seymour says upbeat outlook surprises as UK margin pressure concerns remain & European growth trajectory slightly weaker than expected

** Bland results (2015 PBT £87.4 mln vs Oct guidance £85-90 mln) also spur profit taking after recent gains (+c.20 pct in last 1 mnth & outperforming midcap index YTD)

** 3rd top FTSE 250 loser, with >1.8X 30-day avg vol through in c.1.5 hr

** Liberum writes better value elsewhere at lower risk with shares trading at 12.5X 2016 PE (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)