BRIEF-Thai Central Pattana to invest $1.3 bln in 3 yrs to boost growth
March 10, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Central Pattana to invest $1.3 bln in 3 yrs to boost growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Central Pattana Pcl

* Aims for 2016 revenue growth of 15 percent versus 9 percent in 2015 and expects average growth of 15 percent a year through 2018, senior executive vice president Naparat Sriwanvit said during an earnings presentation

* Aims to spend about 46 billion baht ($1.30 billion) during 2016-2018, mostly on developing new projects, and plans to use cash, bond issue of project finance to finance expansion

* Plans to invest 15-16 billion baht in 2016 on opening new mall and improving four existing shopping centres Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)

