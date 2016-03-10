FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Savills: best day in over 4 yrs on FY beat
March 10, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Savills: best day in over 4 yrs on FY beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** International estate agent Savills +4 pct in heavy vols, top FTSE midcap gainer & best day since Nov 2011 after FY PBT beats expectations

** Boosted by expansion across U.S. & growing profitability in Europe, 2015 PBT up 21 pct to 121.4 mln stg vs analysts’ expectations of 114.37 mln stg according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Beat comes after co said last month 2015 results will be ahead of its expectations

** >90% of 30-day avg vol through in first 15 mins

** Stock -10 pct y/y vs -c.3 pct in broader FTSE midcap index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

