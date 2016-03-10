FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Energy suppliers: CMA's watered down proposals well received
March 10, 2016 / 9:07 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Energy suppliers: CMA's watered down proposals well received

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Energy suppliers rise after CMA proposals from its energy market investigation put forth on Thursday come as watered down versions of initial suggestions made last yr

** Factbox on proposals:

** CMA proposal of temporary safeguard price control for four million households (16% of the market) a massive positive vs original 70% of the market, Jefferies writes

** Centrica +1.6 pct, 3rd top Stoxx 600 utilties gainer ; says most proposals would benefit its customers

** CMA’s proposal to allow more tariff offerings & bundling of products positive for CNA, Bernstein writes, saying it allows co to bundle its energy services & smart products

** SSE +0.4 pct with c.25% of 30-day avg vol through in 1 hr (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

