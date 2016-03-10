FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Whitbread: top Stoxx leisure gainer on recommendation hike
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 10, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Whitbread: top Stoxx leisure gainer on recommendation hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Whitbread +2% & top Stoxx travel & leisure gainer after Jefferies raises to “hold” from “underperform”

** Following c.35% fall in stock, it may no longer fully reflect potential spin-off of Costa Coffee, writes Jefferies, a four-star WTB analyst according to StarMine

** Since start of year, all recommendation changes are upward revisions, Reuters data shows

** Overall sentiment massively positive on stock (14 “buy” or “strong buy”, 8 “hold” & 2 “sell” or “strong sell”)

** Analysts’ mean TP 4695p higher than Weds close of 3701p; Jefferies cuts TP to 3600p

** Stock 2nd top FTSE 100 gainer (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.