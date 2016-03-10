FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma plans share issue to fund acquisition, boost capital
March 10, 2016 / 11:08 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma plans share issue to fund acquisition, boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 9.5 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans

* Says 4.8 billion yuan to buy 40.8 percent stake in AXA Tianping P&C Insurance Co Ltd, 4.4 billion yuan to boost Guohua Life Insurance Co Ltd’s capital

* Says share trade to resume on March 11

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pyXvpy ; bit.ly/1R93vLH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

