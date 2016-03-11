FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Home Product aims for 10 pct revenue growth in 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Home Product aims for 10 pct revenue growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Home Product Center Pcl

* Aims for revenue growth of 10 percent in 2016 as it plans to open five more stores this year, adding to 76 at end-2015, President Khunnawut Thumpomkul told reporters

* Says plans to spend 7 billion baht ($199.60 million) in 2016 on store expansion, renovation

* Says overall domestic demand remains weak especially in the provinces because of lower prices of agricultural products Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.0700 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

