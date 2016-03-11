FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Itokuro -Q1 parent results
#IT Services & Consulting
March 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Itokuro -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds sales forecast)
Mar 11 (Reuters)-
Itokuro Inc.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to
                  Jan 31, 2016        Jan 31, 2015     Oct 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              962 mln             768 mln        3.37 - 3.97
                   (+25.3 pct)                         (-4.9 - +12.0 pct)
  Operating          280 mln             214 mln           1.15
                   (+30.3 pct)                          (+20.0 pct)
  Recurring          280 mln             217 mln           1.15
                   (+29.2 pct)                          (+19.8 pct)
  Net                181 mln             136 mln          735 mln
                   (+32.7 pct)                          (+20.8 pct)
  EPS               17.64 yen           15.10 yen        71.69 yen
  EPS Diluted       17.62 yen
  Ann Div                                  NIL              NIL
  -Q2 div                                  NIL              NIL
  -Q4 div                                  NIL              NIL
NOTE - Itokuro Inc..
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6049.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
