REFILE-TABLE-Itokuro -Q1 parent results

(Adds sales forecast) Mar 11 (Reuters)- Itokuro Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jan 31, 2016 Jan 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 962 mln 768 mln 3.37 - 3.97 (+25.3 pct) (-4.9 - +12.0 pct) Operating 280 mln 214 mln 1.15 (+30.3 pct) (+20.0 pct) Recurring 280 mln 217 mln 1.15 (+29.2 pct) (+19.8 pct) Net 181 mln 136 mln 735 mln (+32.7 pct) (+20.8 pct) EPS 17.64 yen 15.10 yen 71.69 yen EPS Diluted 17.62 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Itokuro Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6049.T