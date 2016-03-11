TABLE-Advance Residence Investment -6 MTH results

Mar 11 (Reuters) Advance Residence Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.08 15.00 15.36 15.30 (+0.6 pct ) (-4.1 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) Net 5.95 5.94 5.97 5.98 (+0.1 pct ) (-9.8 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Div 4,578 yen 4,572 yen 4,590 yen 4,859 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3269.T