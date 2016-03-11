FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Advance Residence Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Advance Residence Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 11 (Reuters) 
Advance Residence Investment Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2016  ended Jul 31, 2015     to Jul 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   15.08               15.00               15.36               15.30
                       (+0.6 pct )         (-4.1 pct )         (+1.9 pct )         (-0.4 pct )
  Net                         5.95                5.94                5.97                5.98
                       (+0.1 pct )         (-9.8 pct )         (+0.3 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Div                    4,578 yen           4,572 yen           4,590 yen           4,859 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3269.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.