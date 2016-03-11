FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FERC denies approval for Veresen's Pacific Connector, Jordan Cove LNG Terminal
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FERC denies approval for Veresen's Pacific Connector, Jordan Cove LNG Terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC): 
    
    * FERC says it denies Veresen Inc's request for
certificate authority to construct and operate Pacific Connector
Gas Pipeline 
    * FERC says its findings does not support that "public
benefits of the Pacific Connector Pipeline outweigh the adverse
effects on landowners"
    
    * FERC says " without a pipeline connecting it to a source
of gas to be liquefied and exported, the proposed Jordan
Cove LNG Terminal can provide no benefit to the public"
    
(Source link: 1.usa.gov/1Xj8Q7V)
    
    Related stories: Veresen Announces Jordan Cove LNG and
Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline Receive Final Environmental
Impact Statement 
    
    Veresen Inc says FERC issues revised notice of schedule for
environmental review for Jordan Cove LNG, Pacific Connector Gas
Pipeline 
    
    

 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

