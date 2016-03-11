BRIEF-FERC denies approval for Veresen's Pacific Connector, Jordan Cove LNG Terminal

March 11 (Reuters) - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC): * FERC says it denies Veresen Inc's request for certificate authority to construct and operate Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline * FERC says its findings does not support that "public benefits of the Pacific Connector Pipeline outweigh the adverse effects on landowners" * FERC says " without a pipeline connecting it to a source of gas to be liquefied and exported, the proposed Jordan Cove LNG Terminal can provide no benefit to the public" (Source link: 1.usa.gov/1Xj8Q7V) Related stories: Veresen Announces Jordan Cove LNG and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline Receive Final Environmental Impact Statement Veresen Inc says FERC issues revised notice of schedule for environmental review for Jordan Cove LNG, Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)