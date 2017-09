May 30 (Reuters) - Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 5 million worth of equity in a Hengshui-based controlling pharmacy unit from an individual for 43 million yuan, and to boost stake in the unit to 77.1429 percent from 70 percent

