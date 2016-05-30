BRIEF-Hakuten to buy shares of Tokyo-based co for 526 mln yen

May 30 (Reuters) - Hakuten Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 27,980 shares (89.5 percent voting rights) in a Tokyo-based company from an individual, for 526 million yen (including expense)

* Says the target co engaged in business application platform business, video application services business, digital Signage applications business, O2O application business, etc

* Says the transaction planned effective on June 17

