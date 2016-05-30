FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hakuten to buy shares of Tokyo-based co for 526 mln yen
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hakuten to buy shares of Tokyo-based co for 526 mln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Hakuten Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 27,980 shares (89.5 percent voting rights) in a Tokyo-based company from an individual, for 526 million yen (including expense)

* Says the target co engaged in business application platform business, video application services business, digital Signage applications business, O2O application business, etc

* Says the transaction planned effective on June 17

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R5vcUW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.