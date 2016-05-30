FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medrx announces phase I clinical trials result of MRX-5LBT in US
#Healthcare
May 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medrx announces phase I clinical trials result of MRX-5LBT in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Medrx Co Ltd :

* Says the clinical trials for MRX-5LBT have started in the United States

* Says MRX-5LBT is a new type of medication that uses the ILTS (Ionic Liquid Transdermal System), an exclusive MEDRx technology that incorporates the company’s ionic liquid expertise

* Says the phase I clinical trials result shows that MRX-5LBT is more permeable for lidocaine in hypodermis than Lidoderm

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/010ArO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
