FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay 2015 dividend on June 3
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 30, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay 2015 dividend on June 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Toyou Feiji Electronics :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVUe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.