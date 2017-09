May 30 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hoperun Software :

* Says it to issue up to 50 million new shares through private placement in order to raise 1.92 billion yuan in total

* Says the proceeds to be used for construction of financial cloud service platform and energy information platform, as well as circulating fund enrichment

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWaX

