BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to pay 2015 dividend on June 3
May 30, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to pay 2015 dividend on June 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 2, for 2015

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pi4Rt6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

