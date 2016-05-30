FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China Hainan Rubber to acquire Singapore's R1 Int'l plans private placement
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 30, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Hainan Rubber to acquire Singapore's R1 Int'l plans private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on May 31 after it announced share issue plan

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.66 million) in share private placement to fund projects, r1 acquisition and boost capital

* Says it plans to acquire stake in Singapore’s R1 International Pte Ltd for $65.2 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbLTV5; bit.ly/1OXMwvX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.