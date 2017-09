May 31 (Reuters) - Teamax Smart City Technology Corporation Limited :

* Says it will transfer 75 pct, 100 pct, 51 pct, 100 pct, and 100 pct stakes in five units to a Guangzhou-based commerce firm

* Says combined transaction price is 64.8 million yuan

