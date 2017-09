May 31 (Reuters) - Kang Stem Biotech Co., LTD:

* Says it received a patent on May 31, for Method for robust expansion of umbilical cord blood derived-pluripotent stem cell expressing ZNF281

* Patent number of 10-2014-0044487

Source text in Korean: me2.do/x3pBy9Ck

