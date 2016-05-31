FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schnell Biopharmaceuticals to issue 11th convertible bonds worth 11 bln won
May 31, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schnell Biopharmaceuticals to issue 11th convertible bonds worth 11 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Schnell Biopharmaceuticals,Inc. :

* Says it will issue the 11th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 11 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of June 7, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,110 won per share, and a conversion period from June 7, 2017 to May 7, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Kab5kq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

