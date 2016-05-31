BRIEF-CHUNGHO COMNET to issue 14th convertible bonds worth 4 bln won

May 31 (Reuters) - CHUNGHO COMNET CO.,LTD :

* Says it will issue the 14th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of June 1, 2021, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 3.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,990 won per share, and a conversion period from June 1, 2017 to May 1, 2021

