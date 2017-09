May 31 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to unload 31.63 percent stake in prepaid card company China Union Loyalty worth 154.75 million yuan ($23.53 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)