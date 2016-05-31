Pakistan shares close lower; rupee stable, o/n rates flat

KARACHI, May 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the budget on Friday, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.48 percent, or 173.13 points, at 36,061.56. It added 3.9 percent this month, its fourth straight monthly gain.

“The session was volatile by all means, only two sessions are left before the federal budget is announced, volumes have dropped consistently in the last few sessions, in the run-up to the budget,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

“Investors are on the sidelines, resulting in reduced activity,” he said, adding they would take fresh positions post-budget.

Heavyweight stocks MCB Bank Ltd fell 2.47 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd dropped 1.88 percent and Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd declined 2.13 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.85/104.87 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 104.86/104.87.

Overnight rates in the money market closed unchanged at 5.80 percent.